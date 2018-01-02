Woman fined for pretending to jump on Metro tracks

more-in

A woman was fined ₹150 for pretending to jump on the tracks at the Jehangirpuri metro station on Sunday night.

The CISF said that one of its personnel at the metro station saw a 20-year-old woman trying to jump on the tracks and rushed to save her only to be told that she was acting. The woman was taken to control room and later let off with a fine.

“Around 11.30 p.m. CISF CCTV observernoticed that a passenger, later identified as C. Gangmei, was trying to jump from the concourse area. Constable Mohammad Umar rushed to the spot and caught them. On inquiry, she revealed she was acting. She was fined ₹150 and let go,” read a statement by the CISF.