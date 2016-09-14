: A 40-year-old woman chased away a thief and recovered her mobile phone which he had allegedly stolen from her bag in a DTC bus in south-east Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday.

Pramila, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was travelling in the bus when the thief stole her mobile phone and got down near Arya Samaj Mandir at BRT corridor around 6 p.m.

Alerted by fellow passengers, she hailed the bus driver to stop and jumped out of the vehicle even before it had come to halt. She managed to catchthe thief, and recover the phone from him. But the thief managed to escape from her grip. A case has been registered, said a police officer. —PTI