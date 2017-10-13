Woman commits suicide

more-in

A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Sultanpuri on Wednesday night.

The police said Sapna hanged herself after her husband, who allegedly in an inebriated condition, beat her.

The accused has been arrested. Sapna, the mother of two, allegedly committed suicide in front of her husband Rambachan.

“The couple got married in 2011. The man is an alcoholic who would beat Sapna regularly and was extremely suspicious of her character,” said a police officer.

The couple had a fight on Wednesday, following which Sapna, allegedly fed up with the torture, went inside the room and hanged herself. Rambachan forced open the door and found her dead.

“Even after his arrest, Rambachan claimed he was innocent. He said it was a minor fight like every other day and that it wasn’t his fault,” said the police.