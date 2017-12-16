Woman accuses colleague of rape

more-in

A 24-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her colleague and his friend in Sector 58, Noida, on Friday. The woman and one of the accused, Anil, worked in the same office, said the police.

Asked for financial help

The victim had allegedly sought financial assistance from Anil to pay her rent. The police said that Anil told her that she could collect the cash from his residence in Sector 58. The duo then departed for Anil’s house around 1 a.m.

Investigating officials said that when they reached the residence, Anil told the women that his friend would also join them. The two men then allegedly forced themselves on her and took turns to rape her. “A medical exam of the victim has confirmed rape and a case has been registered. We are working on leads to arrest the accused,” said Arun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.