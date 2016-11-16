The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday declared that it would not allow the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and said Punjab has not a drop of water to spare for any other State.

The core committee of the SAD at a meeting declared its firm resolve not to allow the construction of the SYL canal as that will deprive Punjab of its legitimate claim on the waters of the rivers that flow through it.

“We stand by the Constitution and the Constitution guarantees us absolute and exclusive right over the waters of rivers that flow through it. If Punjab cannot get water from Ravi and Beas, will it get it from Brahmaputra and Tung Bhadra,” felt the Core Committee members.

A resolution passed at the core committee meeting said, “The SYL is neither necessary, nor feasible, nor is there a single drop of spare water available to flow through it, nor will it be allowed to be built.

The core committee said the Supreme Court’s advice does not answer of the four issues addressed to it by the President of India.

A SAD spokesman said all Punjabis would file a comprehensive petition against the construction of SYL canal and impress upon the State government to safeguard the interests of Punjab and its share of river waters besides ensuring that SYL was not constructed at any cost.

Through the petition all the Punjabis would express their firm stand to not allow the construction of this canal at any cost, he said.

The cadres of Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP would facilitate the people in this campaign, he said.

This petition would be handed over to Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on December 8 at Moga during ‘Paani Bachao, Punjab Bachao (Save Water, Save Punjab)’ rally for sending it to President Pranab Mukherjee, he said.- PTI