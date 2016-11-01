A wild elephant trampled two persons to death in the Piprithan area under Thakurganj block, forest officials said on Monday.

The elephant that entered the district on Saturday from jungles of Nepal trampled Baleshwar Singh near Balkaduba village under Pauakhali police station area and crushed a woman Sayeeda Khatoon (35) at nearby Balkaduba village on Sunday, DFO Kishanganj Dinesh Kumar Das said.

Thakurganj Circle Officer Mohammad Ismail said Rs 5 lakh each would be paid as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Wild animals, including elephants, often cross over to the bordering areas such as Kadogaon, Suribhitta, Bihartola, Dhantola, Karuvamni and others of the district from the jungles of Nepal, the DFO said.

A youth had been trampled to death by an elephant in March in Bihartoal village of Dhantola panchayat. PTI