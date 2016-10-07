A day after publicly hectoring Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, AAP Minister Kapil Mishra wrote to BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday asking him what the “compulsion” was behind jointly running the J-K government with “terrorist sympathisers”.

‘BJP must answer’

Posing two questions to Mr. Shah, the Delhi Tourism Minister asked why the Centre hadn’t declared Pakistan a ‘terrorist country’ and the status of ‘Most Favoured Nation’ given to it revoked.

“You need to answer to the people of this country,” Mr. Mishra wrote, adding: “Where did the BJP’s tall claims on nationalism and patriotism go? Such a big compromise for power? This is a betrayal of the country. Imagine how it mentally affects our soldiers when the Chief Minister does not consider their adversaries as terrorists at all.”

In his letter, Mr. Mishra said that on Tuesday he had posed four questions before Ms. Mufti, who was present at the Bharat International Tourism Bazaar function, and she couldn’t answer them.

“She had no answer when I asked about Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru. She said that raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University is democracy. Our army is fighting on the border for what? Such statements undermine our Army’s valour.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, the Minister said that the BJP seems to have taken up the responsibility of questioning people’s ‘patriotism’.

“When people in Bihar didn’t vote for you, you call them Pakistani... while you have formed a government with the PDP, which refuses to acknowledge terrorists,” he wrote.