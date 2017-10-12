‘Why only one day for girl child?’

more-in

Central Park’s amphitheatre in Connaught Place on Wednesday evening saw hundreds of girls and women gather to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The event was organised by non-government organisations, including Save the Children, Sachi Saheli and Sashakt Foundation, in association with the Delhi government.

Correct ideas

“It is important to correct our own ideas and raise awareness in our families. Only after that will our girls be safe,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is important to ask why is only one day reserved for celebrating the girl child. It should either be all days or society should be safe enough so we don’t have to celebrate this day. No celebration is enough to actually understand the fight a girl goes through even before she is born.”

‘Endangered species’

Feminist activist Kamla Bhasin said, “While this is a good effort, we also need to think why we only celebrate women’s day and girl child day, and not men’s day. It is simply because we are the ones who are the endangered species. We can only hope these efforts take us to a place where such celebrations are not required any more.”

Issues of safety

Sachi Saheli founder and one of the organisers Surbhi Singh said, “Young women today are capable of leading their own lives and the nation. But the issue of safety and violence continues to pull them down. Girls need to take charge of the situation and speak up.”

The event also saw a self-defence programme by the Delhi Police and a street play by theatre group Asmita.