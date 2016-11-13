Deepak Singla, a 42-year-old who runs a shoe shop at Sadar Bazar in Old Gurgaon here, had pinned all hopes on the wedding season after the sluggish market conditions over the past six months. However, the sudden withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes has hit small shopkeepers like him hard.

“Every shopkeeper looks forward to this season as sales pick up and we make some profit. However, the withdrawal of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes has hit us hard. Business was slow during Diwali this year as it fell at the end of the month. It began to pick up after Diwali, but then the government withdrew the currency. With no money to spend, the number of customers has dwindled over the past two days, reducing sales to almost 20 per cent,” said Mr. Singla, whose store mostly caters to people from the lower-middle class .

With over 500 shops ranging from clothes and utensils to shoes, Sadar Bazar is a predominantly cash-driven market. “Hardly, 10 to 20 customers a month pay by card.”

Even customers coming to the market do not have adequate change, making it difficult for them to shop.

“Either customers have Rs.500 or Rs.1,000, which has been banned, or wave a Rs.2,000 note at us. They shop for few hundreds and expect change for Rs.2,000. Where should I get change from,” asked Bhupinder, who sells bags and suitcases.

Supporting the demonetisation decision as good move to clean up the economy, shopkeepers suggested that more counters be opened to allow businessmen to deposit cash and facilitate flow of money.

“We need to wait for hours to just to get the money deposited. We are not able to make payments even through cheque as there is not enough balance in the account. This has stopped the flow of money and brought business to a grinding halt,” said shopkeeper Primanshu.

He expressed fear that the decision would hit small shopkeepers who deal mostly in cash in the long run and promote online trading.

“Online companies are set to benefit the most from the decision. Already a few companies are making several crores at the expense of small shopkeepers. This is the reason why they have already come out with advertisements with big pictures of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi hailing the decision,” he added.

Stating that the decision was “ill-timed,” 45-year-old Dinesh Gupta who runs a cloth shop said it may take more than a couple of months for the market to recover. The market remained closed for a few hours in the afternoon after reports of raids by Sales and Income Tax teams, causing anger among the shopkeepers.

“Even if a handful of shopkeepers are accepting the banned notes, they will end up paying Sales and Income Tax. It is wrong to harass shopkeepers in this manner and cause more sufferings to them,” said Hoshiar Mudgal, who runs a stationery shop in the market.

