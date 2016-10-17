Delhi Metro has emerged as the most comfortable and safe mode of public transport in the city. This, however, is also leading to overcrowding and huge rush during peak hours.

Metro stations were initially constructed with a projected level of traffic. When the lines opened in the initial years, the rush was less. The rush built up over the years and it started looking as if there was overcrowding. The design kept in mind all that traffic. Since there was less traffic originally, it appeared less crowded and it now seems overcrowded. Crowding is quite usual in metro systems across the world. To some extent, people have reconciled to the fact that there will be crowding. If you observe, crowding does not exist throughout the journey but only at central portions. The character of our network today is that the crowding is in central position.

How has design change and remodelling of stations helped tackle the rush?

Take the New Delhi metro station for example. It was designed to work the total traffic being handled and the entry/exit numbers. You wishfully believe that the traffic will flow according to your design and all passengers coming to the station will be equally distributed at all entry and exit points. But that doesn’t happen. Over the years, you come to know which side has more traffic and which side has less traffic. At New Delhi metro station, some entry and exits are not being used, like the ones opening towards Ajmeri Gate, but more traffic is interchanging on the railway station side. Since there is a huge rush there, there was need to channelise it. And we did it in stages. We made certain changes, created more space and added more AFC gates, but that too saturated after sometime. Now, we have introduced entry from one side and exit from another. This type of exercise is necessary at stations where there is an imbalance in the traffic.

At HUDA City Centre, the rush is extremely heavy during morning peak hours for nearly one-and-a-half hours than the evening. We realised that was necessary to remodel the station so that passenger flow is smooth and there is no cross-movement. We did similar work at Kirti Nagar and then Delhi Main and Rajiv Chowk stations. At Rajiv Chowk, we created an additional exit area because there was imbalance in traffic. The maximum traffic came in from and was exiting from A block side. We made it the entry point and the exit was made from technical area side. We cleared and created an internal exit. This is not required at other three entries, but only at A block because more traffic is there. Midway corrections are necessary according to actual traffic flow.

With footfall growing constantly, won’t crowding get worse in the coming days?

Once Phase III is operational, the whole scenario will change. Today, our lines are basically radials cutting across city and interchange points like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are very limited. The options available are very less. If someone has to go from Rohini to Gurgaon, one has to go to Kashmere Gate and interchange. Phase III will have rings and interchange with a number of lines. There will be options available and traffic flow will follow the law of nature. One day, you will go along one route and if you find it a hassle, you can take another route. Gurgaon to Rohini, for example, will have many options — one can come to Rajiv Chowk or interchange at INA and go to Netaji Subhash Place instead. There will be options available. Today, everybody unnecessarily has to come till the central portion. However, after Phase III, there will be bypass lines and one will be able to avoid these central portions

Frequent breakdown of metro services, particularly on Blue Line, also leads to crowding and a harrowing experience for commuters.

When expectation levels are so high, even 15-minute disruptions hurt badly. Any metro breakdown means that people will suffer because they are so dependant on it. However, according to our records, the number of such incidents have reduced drastically. Now you hear about these only once a month. We monitor and analyse these incidents very carefully. Many things are settled now and have stabilised. You cannot expect absolutely no disruptions. At home too, voltage fluctuation means the circuit breaker will go off and even our mobile phones hangs. More technology means more safety and precautions. It doesn’t mean failure.

Are there plans to reach out to commuters through social media to inform them about disruptions in real time?

I come to know about most disruptions from passengers! Sometimes, even my senior people are not aware of disruptions, while commuters are sending text or WhatsApp messages. Our e-mail ids are available. I even get e-mails.

Congestion outside stations is a huge problem, with auto and cycle rickshaws blocking the way. Are there plans to create dedicated spaces for them?

Our wish is to create bays for auto rickshaws at all stations, but either land is not available or it is too costly. Take the example of East of Kailash. Can we acquire that land just for parking of rickshaws? It will cost hundreds of crores of rupees. It is a difficult thing and land is a big problem. What is required actually is enforcement. Also, people should walk for a kilometre or so, but they don’t do that.

Token vending machines were expected to reduce crowding at ticketing counters, but most commuters don’t use them. Many a times, they are not even functional

We are aware of the problems with our machines. The earlier machines had problems recognising various denomination of currency notes or currency notes in a poor condition. The new machines coming up are improved and will not have much problem.

The idea is that people should not go to token counters because it means manual intervention with a possibility of cheating. This will be avoided if people directly go to the machine and then purchase tokens for themselves. However, that culture is unfortunately missing here. People prefer to go to the counter and queue up because a person is sitting and they want to get a token from there.

Somehow this culture of using these machines has not spread. We have decided that the new stations will not have ticket counters. For instance, the Faridabad line has no ticket counters. This forced people to purchase tickets from the machine. There was initial resistance but it has settled now.