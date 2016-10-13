While in jail, Mr. Kumar found a unique way to keep the blues away — by becoming a “world record holder” for the longest sirsasana . In the absence of official documentation, he only has his words to back his claim.

“I have been doing yoga for many years. On June 21, the International Day of Yoga, I was watching TV in jail when I heard that someone had created a world record by doing the sirsasana for 89.02 minutes. I thought I could break that record,” he recalled.

From the next day onwards, he would stay in the head stand pose for 25 minutes. He started extending it by 10 minutes every few days. “I broke the world record by doing sirsasana for 91.21 minutes, but the jail officials were not interested in documenting this feat. I asked them for help in getting my record documented, but did not receive any response. I can repeat it if someone is ready to document it.”

Mr. Kumar, who hails from Serda village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, joined Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon plant on July 29, 2003. He worked as an apprentice for a year and as a contract worker for two more. In 2006, he joined the Manesar plant as a trainee and finally became a permanent worker in 2009.

On why he got into union activity, Mr. Kumar said: “The management was forcing us to sign up as members of the Gurgaon plant union though their pay scales were higher. We went on strike demanding to form our own union.”

Does he regret becoming a union leader? “I was never interested in netagiri . Wouldn’t you like someone to speak up for you when you are ill-treated? The idea behind forming a union was to ensure that every worker is treated with the dignity he deserves They knew I was a regular at all the union meetings and that is why I was arrested.”

Mr. Kumar is married and has a six-year-old son. His older brother has applied for permit to start a school in their village. “While I am outside, I plan to help him run the school. I cannot make any definite plans till the case ends.”

‘The idea behind forming a union was to ensure that every worker is treated with dignity’