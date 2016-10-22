‘We’ll deliberate on Kairana’

The panel is facing criticism for its enquiry on alleged exodus of a religious community from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh.FIle photo: Sandeep Saxena

After facing criticism for its enquiry on the alleged exodus from Kairana, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will discuss the issue, including the reply of the Uttar Pradesh government, soon.

NHRC chairperson Justice (retd.) H.L. Dattu said on Friday that the Uttar Pradesh authorities had only sent their replies last week.

The NHRC had conducted an enquiry after receiving a complaint by a lawyer, Monika Arora, that people of a certain religious community were leaving Kairana in Uttar Pradesh due to the fear of criminals.

BJP MP Hukum Singh had started the controversy when he claimed that Hindus were fleeing Kairana. On September 21, the NHRC asked the U.P. Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police to send action taken reports within eight weeks, after finding that some of the displaced people had said they left due to the fear of crime perpetrated against the minority community in Kairana, Hindus.

On Friday, Justice Dattu said that the Commission had received the reports from the State authorities and would discuss the same soon.

NHRC wants details on Kashmir unrest

Meanwhile, Justice Dattu also said the NHRC had asked for the details of the violence in Kashmir during the recent unrest in the State. On being asked whether the NHRC would take up the matter of pellet gun injuries to protesters, he said the Commission had asked the Jammu and Kashmir government for a report on what was reported by the media. — Staff Reporter