Queuing up for hours and then receiving a “no cash” response from the post office staff has become a norm in villages of western Uttar Pradesh.

No relief

Despite large number of villagers — both farmers and farm workers — having post office accounts, there has been no relief for them as post offices have themselves been reeling under severe cash crunch.

Poor arrangements

Irate villagers often resort to sloganeering and even misbehave with the staff.

The Hindu visited the interiors of western Uttar Pradesh and found poor arrangements at post offices, including just three to four staff members for thousands of customers and the fact that post offices hardly have any cash.

“I leave for my farm early in the morning and reach the post office by 11 a.m. Despite standing in queue for hours, I have not managed to get my old currency notes exchanged so far,” said 60-year-old Sahista, a farmer from Baghpat.

“Post offices do not have enough cash. There are illiterate villagers who do not understand the situation and get angry with the staff. It’s not like the staff is taking the money homes. We have advised people to be patient,” said Aadesh, who runs a shop outside the Baghpat post office.

Working for 12 hours a day

“We have been working with utmost dedication for 12 to 14 hours a day. People think we are not intentionally changing their old currency. The fact is that we don’t have enough cash,” said Post Master Subhash Sharma.

“Thousands of customers queue up every day, but we hardly get Rs.7 lakh to Rs.8 lakh in cash per day. We have to take care of seven other small branches with that money,” he added.

“We have been keeping our mobile phones switched off. On many occasions, we patiently listen to the abusive language of customers. We understand their pain. On Friday, a woman whose newborn baby was suffering from fever failed to get the money. She screamed and abused me, but I did not react. Instead, I gave her money from my own pocket,” said a Baghpat post office staff member.

Post offices in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Noida and Greater Noida have been suffering the same way. Despite over one lakh customers, Noida’s 21 post offices do not receive even Rs.10 lakh per day.

Daily fight

“It is like a daily fight for us. The State Bank of India branches are not giving us sufficient funds. Despite what customers think, the process at our branches is extremely transparent. We have raised this issue before all possible platforms, but in vain,” Noida Post Master Surender Singh told The Hindu.

“Since we did not receive the new notes, we finally pasted an announcement on the main gate stating that no withdrawal will be entertained on Friday,” Mr. Singh added.

(The writer is a

freelance journalist)

On Friday, a woman whose baby was suffering from fever failed to get cash. She screamed and abused me, but I did not react. Instead, I gave her money from my own pocket