Man held with Rs. 50 lakh

: A day after a doctor was held with Rs. 70 lakh in denominations of Rs. 100 notes, the Delhi Police on Thursday detained another man with Rs. 50. lakh.

Mahadev Bhandari was detained after a raid was conducted by the crime branch on the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express.

“He was carrying Rs. 50 lakh. There were 1,000 notes in the form of old Rs. 500 notes,” said Rajan Bhagat, the Delhi Police spokesperson. Bhandari, a resident of West Bengal, has told police that he collected the cash from Delhi on the behalf of a firm he is employed with.