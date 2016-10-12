Priority project:The ambitious project seeks to ferry tourists from Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat in the Capital, covering a distance of 16 km.— File Photo

The ambitious Yamuna Water Taxi project to ferry tourists from Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat in the Capital covering a 16-km distance may gain momentum soon as the government is evaluating five bids for operating the service.

The project, which is one of the priority projects of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, may shorten the travel time between Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat from 3.5 hours to 45 minutes.

Five bids received

“Expression of interest was issued for operators to run vessels on the Yamuna and five bids were received which are under evaluation,” an official said.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), which has been mandated to implement the ambitious project, has sought clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the project in view of the ban imposed on construction activities and the hearing in the case is scheduled on October 19, the official said.

Detailed project report for the 16-km-long Yamuna Taxi Project for operating tourist vessels/ ferry services on the Yamuna from Wazirabad to Fatehpur Jat stretch was prepared by Kitco in September this year.

Tenders

Accordingly, tenders were issued for design and construction of three passenger vessels, construction of floating jetties at terminal points and dredging and provision of navigational aids for fairway development, the official added.

The due date for tenders is October 24. Meanwhile, a letter has been issued to the Delhi government for signing of memorandum of understanding for the State support agreement.

Last week, IWAI chairman Amitabh Verma said the agency is looking at Yamuna very closely and has worked out and surveyed the 16 km stretch.

“I believe by December you would see construction and dredging activities... We have filed application with the NGT seeking their permission," he said. PTI