Water supply to be hit due to high pollution

more-in

Supply of treated water will remain affected for a few days due to continuation of high levels of pollution in raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.

While high ammonia levels have led to reduction in the supply over the past few weeks in parts of the city, the DJB said it was “endeavouring to rationalise the water supply”, which would lead to low pressure supply for “few more days, till the situation improves”.

North, central, parts of south, west Delhi, including the cantonment, and Lutyens’ Delhi have been affected, the DJB said. Production at the DJB’s water treatment plants had been reduced due to “continuous pollution in River Yamuna and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana” in the Delhi Sub Branch of the river and the Munak Canal.

Advising Delhiites to make judicious use of water, the DJB said tankers will be available via the central control room that can be reached at 1916, 23527679 and 23634469.