Water bills to go up 20% from February 1

more-in

Delhiites will have to pay 20% higher water bills starting February 1, 2018, with the Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday approving the hike.

The Board, which is chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cleared a proposal for a combined 20% increase in charges for water and sewer services to meet rising costs. In a statement, the Delhi government said the charges were hiked in order to meet rising costs due to the higher salaries under the Seventh Central Pay Commission and “execution of ambitious projects”.

‘Two reasons’

Later, speaking to the media, DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya said: “There are two reasons behind the decision — the additional expenditure due to the 7th CPC and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Pipes have been put under the 18% category, while they were exempt earlier, so our project costs have gone up”.

On the other hand, the free water scheme for domestic consumers using up to 20,000 litres a month was extended by the Board for another year. The subsidy was implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party government in 2015 after it came to power.

Introduced by the then-Congress government in 2009, the DJB had a policy of increasing water tariffs by 10% every year on January 1.

‘No hike till now’

The AAP had said it would do away with this policy in its 70-point action plan presented before the Assembly elections.

In 2015, the decision was put off since there was no elected government at the time.

After the AAP came to power in February, the Board decided on March 19, 2015, at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to allow the 10% hike. In Tuesday’s statement, however, the government claimed: “The present government since it assumed office on February 14, 2015 did not allow hike till now.” There were no hikes in 2016 and 2017.

Monthly tariff

According to the government statement, the monthly tariff for those consuming “above 20,000 litres per month” would increase from ₹286.89 to ₹315.05. For someone consuming 23,000 litres a month, the monthly tariff would increase from ₹465.55 to ₹514.79.

However, neither Mr. Mohaniya not the government statement clarified whether the fixed service charges or the volumteric charge, which is the charge per litre, were both increased, or if it was just the volumetric charge.

In addition to the fixed water charge and the volumetric charge, another component of the bill is sewerage maintenance charges, which is calculated as 60% of the water volumetric charge.