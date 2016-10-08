Careful!While two incidents were reported from Mukherjee Nagar, one each was reported from Maurice Nagar and Model Town.photo for representation only

At least four cases have been reported from north Delhi in the last few days

At least three police stations in the Capital are on the lookout for a woman who in the last three days has robbed at least four people off their mobile phones with her ingenuity.

With the latest incident being reported on Friday, the link between each case is the description of the suspect – a woman in her 20s driving the same car on a couple of occasions. Also, the premise in all four cases has been the same. The woman stops her car, cites an emergency such as dead battery or low balance and requests the victims for their phones to make a call before speeding up and fleeing.

Gone before you know

While two incidents were reported from Mukherjee Nagar, one each was reported from Maurice Nagar and Model Town. Of these areas, Maurice Nagar comes under the North district while the other two come under the north-west district.

On Friday afternoon, a college student had approached the Mukherjee Nagar police and claimed to have been robbed off her phone in a similar manner.

“The woman, who was driving a Honda Brio, applied brakes as soon as she reached the victim. She asked to borrow her mobile phone to make an emergency call. She also said that her mobile phone had run out of balance. After taking the phone, the woman sped away,” said a police officer.

The officer added that preliminary investigations had revealed three more similar incidents that were reported in the past three days, one of which was recorded at the same police station.

In the previous incident on Wednesday, a woman in a car had snatched a tablet from a girl who was returning home from her tuition. A similar incident was reported from Model Town where a young boy was the victim, with the accused driving a Honda Brio, added the officer.

Another college student in Maurice Nagar, too, had levelled the same allegations on Wednesday. However, she said that the car in this case was a Maruti Swift, and that the suspect was accompanied by a boy who was driving. Sitting in the front passenger seat, the woman had allegedly signalled a group of Delhi University students to stop. The victims told the police that the woman seemed to be in distress. “As soon as they handed over the mobile phone, the duo drove away,” said another police officer.

Sources say that a fifth incident took place in Maurice Nagar. Though separate theft cases have been registered, all the officers The Hindu spoke to confirmed that the description and modus operandi were too similar for these cases to be dealt with in an isolated manner.

