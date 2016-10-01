: A man allegedly wanted in a dozen dacoity and robbery cases was arrested from south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rahim Ali, a resident of Kolkata. He was arrested by the Howrah Police under the Arms Act in 2015, said the police. However, he escaped from police custody last month. “In search of him, a team of Howrah Police sought help of the local police,” said a police officer.

The mobile phone location of the accused was traced. “He was arrested near the Kalkaji Mandir metro station,” the officer added.