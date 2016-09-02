A day after the Aam Aadmi Party government sacked him over a sex tape allegedly featuring him with a woman, Delhi’s former Women and Child Development Minister Sandeep Kumar said he was innocent and paying the price for being a Dalit.

“I saw the video and it is not me [in the video]. It is a conspiracy against me as I am a Dalit,” said the 36-year-old in his defence.

Mr. Kumar represents the Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, a reserved seat for the Schedule Caste. He went on to say he has a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside his house and constantly been raising Dalit issues.

“Like Eklavya was pulled down, when people from our community rise, then some plot is hatched to destroy us. The plot was hatched ever since the statue was installed. It is because I am poor and Dalit,” he said, playing the caste card. He also said people were using their political might and money to bring him down.

Mr. Kumar maintained that he didn’t resign because he was ‘guilty’ but on moral grounds. “Someone is saying the video is two months old and others are saying it is three months old. There is no authentication and the facts are distorted,” he said. When asked about his family, he said his wife was with him. “I have full support of my family. They trust me.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while clearing his stand on the issue, said the Aam Aadmi Party has zero tolerance for any wrongdoings.

In an eight minutes and 30 seconds long video message, Mr. Kejriwal said the party immediately took action against their own Minister. “We didn’t defend his act or justified it, unlike other parties,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He admitted that the morale of the party workers is low as a minister is caught in such an act. “He broke our trust. The party will decide on the matter for further action to be taken,” he said.