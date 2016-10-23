Veteran Assamese journalist Tilak Hazarika has died following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 96 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Mr Hazarika passed away a little after midnight last at a local nursing home where he was admitted on September 18 following a brain haemorrhage.

He was serving till his death as the Editor of the Assamese weekly ‘ Sadin ’ and as an advisor of the vernacular daily ‘ Dainik Pratidin ’.

He had also served earlier as the editor of another weekly ‘ Amar Asom ’.

Members of the media fraternity paid their tribute to the veteran journalist at the Guwahati Press Club before his last rites were performed.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed his grief over Hazarika’s death and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. - PTI