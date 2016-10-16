Space:Pavement near entrance of Palika Bazaar wore a clean look on Saturday after an eviction drive. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Thousands of street vendors across the city are facing an uncertain future, even as politicians in the Delhi government and the municipalities have said that the ongoing evictions will stop.

The vendors had been given protection from harassment and arbitrary removal through a Delhi High Court order on September 9. But, the High Court modified its order on October 5 to say that the civic bodies could remove vendors from designated non-vending zones.

Since then, the civic bodies have been carrying out eviction drives across the city, including south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. On Saturday, the usually bustling pavement near the entrance of Palika Bazaar wore a clean look.

Officials said the evictions from non-vending zones are likely to continue, though the Delhi government has written to the civic bodies to hold off till Diwali.

Leaders of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation too said the evictions would stop.

At a meeting of the House on Friday, officials were instructed to not disturb any vendors till the government implemented the Street Vendors Act that guarantees some hawkers certain rights.

“We will not allow the street vendors to be evicted without due process. The Delhi government has failed to notify the street vendors scheme,” said Leader of the House Subhash Arya.

However, street vendors say that this is just lip service, as the corporations have taken a different stand in court.

Arbind Singh, the national coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India, said 15,000 vendors had been evicted, and the drive was still happening. “The authorities have made a mockery of the Act. There is a contradiction in their actions and the public posturing by politicians,” said Mr. Singh, adding: “The SDMC had the additional solicitor general representing it and they called in thieves and the mafia. What moral authority do the leaders have to make statements in the House when this is their official stance.”

He said the Delhi government was also not serious about protecting vendors, “We had written to CM Arvind Kejriwal giving suggestions on how to end the stalemate. But, so far there has not been any progress.” One of the sticking points was that the street vendors want five Town Vending Committees,but the government had decided to set up more than 70.