Empty tables at otherwise busy roadside eateries and lack of customers at street food stalls have become a common sight since the demonetisation announcement last week, leading to a cash crunch.

While the unorganised sector has taken a big hit, street vendors, particularly food stall owners, have been the worst affected. With less money in their pockets, customers are more careful about spending cash.

“Nearly 60 per cent of sales have disappeared. Not only are customers not coming, even suppliers have been affected. The whole credit system that vendors relied on has crashed,” said Arbind Singh of the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI).

Wholesale markets, where vendors get vegetables and other materials, have been affected badly, leading to suppliers asking for cash payments, he said.

“Many vendors have stopped setting up their shops. Some have even gone back to their villages to wait out the crisis. They don’t use mobile wallets or cards. Without cash, they can’t work.”

Manoj Kumar Rai, who sells paan and cigarettes in Mayur Vihar, said with daily sales cut by half, he was unsure how long he could keep his stall open.

“People are buying a pack of cigarettes with a Rs.2,000 note. How am I supposed to give change for that,” he asked.

Some vendors, however, have found ways to get around the liquidity crisis. A vendor who sells bhel puri at India Gate said customers were willing to pay a bit extra to get change for higher denomination notes.

Another vendor added that “commission agents”, who charged five per cent of the value of the old notes, had also cropped up. These agents exchange the currency for vendors who cannot afford to shut shop for a day to stand in lines outside banks.