under a cloud:Areas like Lajpat Nagar (above) were designated as no-vending zone by the order of the Lieutenant-Governor in the wake of the 1996 bomb blast.— File Photo

Court modifies order saying vendors operating in non-squatting areas can be removed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said its order restraining the police and civic agencies from removing vendors unlawfully from any part of the city was not applicable to non-vending and non-squatting areas, and that vendors can be removed from no-vending zones in larger public interest.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal modified its September 9 order granting interim protection to vendors from forcible eviction.

The Bench said on Wednesday: “The order dated September 9 shall not be made applicable to areas identified as non-squatting zones under schemes existing prior to the enforcement of the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act.”

The court modified its order on a petition filed by the municipal corporations saying that vendors were using the court’s order to carry on their activities in no-vending zones. The civic agencies had sought modification of the court’s order saying the same was creating a law and order situation, and being misused by the vendors who were squatting just about anywhere and attacking its officers too.

The Bench had on September 9 directed the AAP government and the municipal corporations not to evict, disturb or harass any street vendor. The order had come on a petition moved by Congress leader Ajay Maken against harassment of street vendors in violation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014.

While the Hawkers Adhikar Suraksha Samiti contended that the old demarcation of vending and non-vending zone cannot be sustained after the 2014 Act came into force, the Bench was of a different view.

“It is relevant to note that the Act of 2014 also provides for designation of vending and non-vending zones. However, though the Act has come into force on May 1, 2014, there are several lapses in proper implementation of its provisions,” the court held on Wednesday.

“Having regard to the fact that the declaration of non-squatting zones and non-vending areas is not inconsistent with the provisions of the Act of 2014, which expressly prohibits carrying out vending activities by street vendors in no-vending zones, we consider it appropriate to direct as an interim measure that non-squatting zones declared under the scheme existing prior to enforcement of the Act of 2014 shall continue to be non-squatting zones for the time being so as to balance the larger public interest.”

The court also directed the Delhi government to place before it the steps it proposes to take to implement the Act.

Meanwhile, Indira Unninayar, the counsel for the Hawkers Adhikar Suraksha Samiti, said the distinction between non-vending and vending zone could not be extended post the Act as per the 2012 Supreme Court judgment.

Arbind Singh of the National Association of Street Vendors of India’ said: “The concept of vending and no-vending zone was brought by the Supreme Court for the first time in 1985 while hearing the case of Bombay Hawkers’ Association. At no point of time have the municipal corporation here made any scheme designating any such areas.”

“Areas like Lajpat Nagar were designated as no-vending zone by the order of the L-G in the wake of the 1996 bomb blast. Chandni Chowk was declared no-vending zone for the sake of its redevelopment. The Delhi Police might say that areas around India Gate are no-vending zones, but at no point have the municipal corporations prepared any list of such areas,” he added.