Mechanised vacuum cleaning and the use of jet pumps to keep dust pollution at bay across arterial stretches in the Capital will be undertaken at top priority by the Public Works Department (PWD) beginning next week.

Directions to this effect had been given to the department at a meeting to review the status of pollution presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia a day after Diwali, earlier this week.

“We have already begun water-jet cleaning at sample locations in Delhi and will commence the mechanised vacuum cleaning of roads with machines hired from private contractors as had been done during the trial phase of the initiative earlier this year,” said a senior PWD official.

Given the paucity of private service providers for the initiative, vacuum cleaning will begin in phases across over 1,280km of the Capital’s road network under the PWD’s jurisdiction even as the tendering process aimed at the expansion of the initiative was on track, the official added.

On Tuesday, the PWD was directed to resurrect its ambitious plans for the mechanised vacuum cleaning of arterial Delhi stretches on an “emergency basis” by Mr. Sisodia.

At the meeting, officials were told that private contractors providing the service on a relatively more expensive per-kilometre basis be hired so long as a visible reduction in the level of dust pollution was achieved.