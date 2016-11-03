Uttarakhand has the distinction of being home to the unique ‘Chipko Movement’ that showed the world the way to protect forests, Governor K. K. Paul said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a three-day sensitisation programme on forests and environmental issues, Mr. Paul said the relevance of the movement, which had an inspirational message, has only increased with time.

The sensitisation programme is a significant effort towards focusing on the increasing need to maintain a balance between environment and development, he said.

Mr. Paul said keeping in view the ill-effects of climate change, it is important to focus on absorption of the increasing carbon-dioxide in the atmosphere and develop ways of increasing the process of photosynthesis.

Mr. Paul said carbon trading has less benefits and more negative effects and all developed countries in the world needed to rethink about it.

The Governor said Uttarakhand had sent a message to the entire world of its “awareness and sensitivity” towards environment protection through the ‘Chipko Movement’.

Mr. Paul stressed the need for involving villagers and Van Panchayats in forest conservation.

As their livelihood is linked to the forests, they will act responsibly towards forest conservation, he said.

Twenty-five members of the higher judiciary from various parts of the country are participating in the programme, organised by the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA). - PTI