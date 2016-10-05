“Chief Minister’s Office has become a den of power brokers”

A two-day meeting of Uttarakhand BJP’s executive committee concluded here on Tuesday with party leaders preparing a roadmap for the 2017 Assembly polls and exhorting the cadre to make the most of the opportunity to dislodge the Congress government in the State.

They asked party workers to set aside their personal ambitions and work unitedly for the sake of the party.

“Growing discontent among people with the current dispensation ahead of polls does make the situation favourable for us but we must overcome our weaknesses and stand united setting aside personal ambitions if we really want to win,” Union Health Minister and the party’s election in charge for Uttarakhand J. P. Nadda said.

“Knowing your weaknesses and overcoming them is as important as knowing your strengths and utilising them for victory in any battle,” he told the meeting. Held at Anand Swaroop Arya Saraswati Vidya Mandir here, the meeting was attended by over 600 party office-bearers and cadres from all over the State.

Alleging that the Chief Minister’s Office has become “a den of power brokers” where mining and liquor mafias call the shots, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said it was time the “corrupt and inert” government was swept out of power.

Union Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta appealed to the party workers to throw all their might into the polls and ensure that the lotus (BJP’s election symbol) blooms in full glory.

“BJP may not put up a chief ministerial candidate but we have to unitedly ensure that the party wins,” Mr. Tamta, the lone MP from the State to have got a ministerial berth at the Centre, said.

Former chief minister and Nainital MP Bhagat Singh Koshiyari asked party leaders to set aside their personal ambitions and work with a sense of dedication towards the party organisation. Asserting that no individual could be bigger than the party, he said: “Wanting a ticket to contest is okay but we must also exercise restraint over our personal ambitions to make adjustments for the collective well-being of the party.” Uttarakhand goes to polls early next year. PTI