Uttar Pradesh tops the list of rights cases lodged by NHRC

Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of cases of human rights violation lodged by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the past year, with 44 per cent of the total number of cases registered with the NHRC pertaining to the State.

As per data released on NHRC’s foundation day on Friday, a total of 1.05 lakh cases were lodged based on complaints from the public, intimation from the police and prison authorities, and the Commission taking suo motu cognisance of them between October 2015 and September 2016. Of these, 46,575 cases were from U.P.

Incriminating numbers

In fact, the number of cases from Uttar Pradesh was more than total number of cases from the next five States combined — Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Rajasthan.

That said, it must be noted that Uttar Pradesh’s population — 19.98 crore as per the 2011 Census — is more than the populations of Odisha, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar put together.

U.P. also had the most number of deaths in judicial custody — 401 out of a total of 1,757.

It is also the State with the highest number of deaths in police custody — 27 of the total 192 cases.

In keeping with this pattern, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of cases of child labour and bonded labour (11 and 122 respectively) as well.

1.11 lakh cases disposed of

With respect to cases from across the country, the NHRC disposed of 1.11 lakh cases from October 2015 till September 2016. The NHRC gave directions in 12,588 of these cases, whereas it transferred 22,252 cases to the State Human Rights Commissions. In 380 cases, the NHRC recommended monetary compensation.

Speaking on the compliance of its recommendations, NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd.) H.L. Dattu said: “In 95 to 96 per cent of the cases, the State governments respond [to notices].”

But, the chairperson said, the NHRC would like more powers to get States to take its recommendations more seriously.

“Everybody wants to have power. We also want it,” said Justice Dattu, adding that the question was already before the Supreme Court, with a hearing slated on the matter for October 26.

