Use Metro smart card on all public buses from March 31

On fast track: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System and the Delhi Transport Corporation will sign an MoU in order to roll out the pilot project for common mobility. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

more-in

By the end of this financial year, commuters may be able to use their Delhi Metro smart cards on all public buses as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government gets closer to approving the proposal.

In the meantime, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Transport Corporation will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to roll out the pilot project for common mobility on 250 buses.

Ticketing machines

“We are completely prepared to roll out the pilot project out in January. The only pending detail was the signing of the MoU, which is expected in the beginning of January,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told The Hindu.

To start with, 200 low-floor buses of the DTC and 50 buses under the cluster service run by the DIMTS would be fitted with electronic ticketing machines. These machines would have secure access module (SAM) cards that will enable real-time transactions.

The fare would be deposited into the DMRC account, from where the fares for bus rides would be separated.

According to a senior government official, 250 machines have been procured for the pilot test. Two of the machines for the cluster buses developed problems, so it would be rolled out on 48 buses, the official said.

For the entire fleet of DTC and DIMTS buses, around 5,600 in total, the common mobility system was likely to be installed by March 31, said the official.

The proposal had been sent to the Finance Department for approval. Since the DMRC uses a particular company’s automatic fare handling system, the same would have to be installed on all buses. The proposal for single source procurement, instead of a tender where other companies could apply, has been drawn up.

Approval awaited

According to sources, once the permission is given, the project to cover all buses would be rolled out quickly.

The project was first proposed to be done in time for the Commonwealth Games held in the city in 2010. After several years of delay, the planning of the project is now nearing its final stages.