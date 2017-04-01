Update foreigners’ list, DM tells police

more-in

With an aim to ensure the security of foreign nationals staying in Gautam Budh Nagar, the District Magistrate on Friday directed the local intelligence unit (LIU) and police stations to update the list of foreigners living in the their areas for the purpose of education, jobs or business.

District Magistrate N.P. Singh sent a letter to Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Additional District Magistrate (administration) and police station chiefs asking them to compile the list as well as meet the foreigners.

No data available

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have no data on the number of foreigners living in the district. According to the local intelligence unit, there are 1,094 foreigners living in Gautam Budh Nagar and of them 234 are African nationals. However, nearly 1,300 foreign students are studying in private universities falling under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park police station alone.

“Through a media report I came to know that the local intelligence unit does not have proper information of foreigners. Apart from LIU, I have also directed police stations concerned to map the foreigners in their respective areas. I have also asked them to regularly update the list and meet with the foreigners,” Mr. Singh said.

Action against violators

The District Magistrate has also directed the police to take stringent action against foreigners who are living in the city without proper permission or are engaged in criminal activities.

Mr. Singh has also asked the officials to organised cultural exchange events within a fortnight. “I believe differences have cropped up in absence of understanding of culture. I have asked the police, administration officials and universities to keep organising cultural exchange events,” he said.