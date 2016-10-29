The Uttar Pradesh police will be celebrating Diwali by distributing sweets and crackers at orphanages and old age homes across the State. “Crackers, decorative items, candles and sweets should be made available at orphanages and old age homes,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmad in a directive to all the district police chiefs.

“While we celebrate Diwali on October 30 with much fanfare, we must also remember those living in orphanages and old-age homes who could not celebrate the festival for lack of resources. Besides maintaining law and order, it is the moral duty of police to win the trust of every section,” the DGP’s letter said.

“Spending some time with them will be an important step in winning the trust of people,” he added.

The police officials are expected to celebrate Diwali between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at orphanage and old age homes and senior officers are also asked to join them wherever possible.

Additional Superintendent of Police, DGP office, Rahul Srivastva said the move is aimed at generating confidence in the force among people and help build its image. — PTI

The move is aimed at generating confidence in the force among people and help

build its image