The Uttar Pradesh government has filed a plea to withdraw a case of alleged violation of model code of conduct against Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and three other Samajwadi Party leaders during the 2007 Assembly elections.

The prosecution filed an application in this regard in a local court on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jitender Kumar has fixed November 5 for hearing the plea.

On the direction of the Election Commission, the police had registered a case against Akhilesh, UP Minister Shahid Akhlak, the then SP candidate Pramode Tyagi and SP leaders Rajkumar and Sanjay Singh at Khatoli town on September 1, 2007.

It was alleged that Akhilesh, who had campaigned in Khatoli in support of Tyagi, had come with a large cavalcade in violation of rules.

One of the accused Sanjay Singh had died during the course of the trial. - PTI