“Brave”:The two sisters, seven-year-old and three-year-old, are recuperating at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi since Saturday .— Photo: Shiv Sunny

A Delhi Police constable has started buying packets of their favourite snack in bulk, while the barber who shaved their heads refused to charge for his services

They may not have received the love and care they deserved from their parents, but the abandoned sisters have brought out the human side of many people associated with them over the past few days.

The frontrunner among them is Ashok Kumar, a constable who has been taking care of them at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since Saturday. His salary may be the lowest among all the Delhi Police ranks, but that has not prevented Mr. Kumar from buying food for the children from his own pocket.

“The girls love Kurkure. Initially, I would buy one packet at a time. But when I saw that the snack made them happy, I started buying it in bulk,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that caring for the girls has been the “most satisfying job” in his 21-year-old career, during which he has not seen a single promotion.

“Children are another form of God. So I am actually serving God.”

Ever since he took up this “service,” the constable said his wife and children look at him with more respect when he returns home at the end of the day. Mr. Kumar has four children. His youngest is eight-year-old. He described the sisters as the “bravest” he has seen, considering the adverse situation they are in.

“The girls have not cried once in front of me. They have brought joy to everyone in this hospital ward.”

Iqbal Ahmed, the barber who tends to patients at this hospital, agreed with the constable’s description of the girls as brave.

“Due to the maggot-infected wounds on the older girl’s head, I had to use scissors instead of a razor to shave her head. But neither of them flinched even once during the painful process, which took nearly an hour. They are good children,” said Mr. Ahmed, who did not charge for the service.

“It would be a sin if I took money for serving these girls. In the one hour that I shaved their head, we developed a special bond,” said the barber, who added that he never charges patients who are abandoned or differently-abled.

In the six-bed ward where the sisters are recuperating, they are everyone’s favourite.

“When the girls are not sleeping, they are playing with us. They seem hungry for love,” said Meena, a patient’s relative.

Over the last couple of days, the children have been flooded with food items and toys, including half-a-dozen teddy bears. However, the police have been trying to keep the gifts away.

“I cannot risk their safety,” Mr. Kumar told a man while asking him to take away the two teddy bears he brought on Friday.