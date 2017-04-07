Unitech promoters denied bail in cheating case

more-in

A Delhi court on Thursday refused to grant bail to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a cheating case registered in connection with a real estate project in Gurugram.

Dismissing their bail applications, Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg sent the two accused to judicial custody.

The Delhi Police had opposed their bail pleas, submitting that they might tamper with evidence if granted bail.

Counsel for the accused, Vijay Aggarwal, said that it would be difficult to address the grievances of the complainants if they were not released on bail. Also, the court was informed that Sanjay Chandra would not flee as he appeared regularly before the Special court conducting trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Case registered in 2015

On April 1, the court had sent both the accused to two-day police custody after the probe agency said that custodial interrogation was required to identify the alleged money trail, beneficiaries of the transactions and to recover documents related to the project.

A case had been registered in the matter in 2015 following court directions. According to Delhi Police sources, there are 91 complaints against the duo for allegedly duping 557 people of over ₹200 crore by accepting money on the pretext of allotting houses in Gurugram, Greater Noida and Noida, and then not delivering them in time.