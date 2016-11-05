Jung refuses to give them post-facto approval

: Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung has directed the Delhi government to revoke the appointment of 15 lawyers currently on its legal team, refusing to give them post-facto approval.

Files returned

In a move which could escalate into another row between the elected state government and Raj Niwas, Mr. Jung returned the relevant file to Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Law portfolio, asking him to revoke the government order to appoint 12 advocates-on-record and three arguing counsels.

The AAP government had appointed the lawyers without prior approval of the L-G in 2014 and 2015 and had, in line with a Delhi High Court judgement, recently sent the file pertaining to the issue to the L-G, seeking his post-facto approval.

Law Ministry steps in

“MHA had sought opinion from the Law Ministry, which suggested that such appointments are only made by the Central law agency; this was followed by similar opinion from the L-G's office,” said a senior government official.

In a related development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Mr. Jung had also dissolved the Road Naming Committee on the day the AAP government was scheduled to name the road adjacent the Akshardham Temple in east Delhi after Pramukh Swami Maharaj, a prominent spiritual leader.