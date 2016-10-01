Indian and African artists have come together for a month-long residency at Khoj Studios in Khirkee Extension to explore social, economic and cultural relationships that exist between the two nations. Their works are on display at an exhibition titled “Coriolis Effect Project: Migration and Memory”.

Speaking about the exhibition, Sitara Chowfla, curator, Khoj Studios, said Khirkee Village is home to a stream of migrants from within India and across the globe. Their arrival is often accompanied by tension and experiences of discrimination based on race and social difference, and Khoj has been exploring these issue of migration.

“Living in such an environment, artists at Khoj have been able to experience first hand the trauma of re-location and have been exploring the formation of memory due to this migration — both individual and collective,” said Ms. Chowfla.

Participating artists are Mahesh Shantaram, Andrew Ananda Voogel, Chibuike Uzoma, João Orecchia, Liza Grobler, Malini Kochupillai and Swati Janu. The critic-in-residence is Persis Taraporevala.

From Bangalore-based photographer Mahesh Shantaram’s photographs capturing intimate moments in the lives of the African community living in India to Delhi-based architect Swati Janu, who has been operating a “phone recharge shop” in the congested by-lanes of Khirkee Extension for her project which explores the digital patterns of diverse migrant communities.

The exhibition is on till October 4 at Khoj Studios in Khirkee Extension.