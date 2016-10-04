Concerned over misappropriation of land under the welfare scheme for relocation of paper traders of the Walled City, the High Court has directed the AAP government, the DDA and the Paper Merchant Association to look into the matter within 12 weeks and inform the court about the action they have taken.

Under the relocation scheme, paper traders of Old Delhi will be shifted to the Integrated Freight Complex at Gazipur, which is being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The bench of Justice Manmohan passed the order during the hearing of a petition seeking a change in the cut-off date of March 15, 2000 for eligibility under the scheme.

Court observes

The court rejected shifting the cut-off date, but noticed misappropriation of land — by way of multiple allotments through which certain individuals were getting much more area than they had in Old Delhi. “Multiple allotments had been made to firms, which are owned by the same promoter and operating from the same premises. As a consequence, certain individuals or entities have received possession of more land than was initially in their possession and control in the Walled City,” the bench said.

The Delhi government, vide notification dated March 15, 2000, had constituted a panel for shifting of the paper market from the Walled City. The traders who had been operating from the congested Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj before March 15, 2000 were to be given plots at the Gazipur complex.

The petitioner in the instant case had sought shifting of the cut-off date to March 31, 2007.

The Delhi government opposed the petitionand submitted a 2011 judgement of the HC that read: “the relocation scheme was meant to benefit those paper merchants who were operating in the Walled City for a long time.”