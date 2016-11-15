: A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in north Delhi's Nand Nagri on Sunday. Her family members said she was depressed as she was not unable to exchange Rs. 4,000 in banned currency for Rs. 100 notes.

The victim has been identified as Rizwana.

Plans gone awry?

She had been visiting a nearby bank to exchange the money, but had to return empty-handed each time due to the crowd, said the police. This, they claimed, might have depressed her as she had planned to get married soon.

The police further said the woman had had regular arguments with her parents over her marriage.

Her brother-in-law, Mohammad Nasir, however, has told the police that Rizwana’s family was in dire need of money.

Her last rites were conducted after neighbours pooled in money.

A probe under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated to establish the cause of the suicide. No note was found at the spot.

Rizwana is survived by her mother and five siblings. Both her sisters are married.