UD Ministry’s efforts for energy efficiency

A major programme of the Centre to improve energy efficiency in cities promises to save Rs.6,000 crore per year.

To promote energy efficiency programmes at no cost to cities, the Ministry of Urban Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with public sector enterprise Energy Efficiency Services Limited. The ministry aims to improve energy use efficiency in bulk water supply, public lighting, transportation and domestic consumption in cities and towns across the country. Cities selected under Smart City Mission will be targeted first, followed by Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation cities and others in a phased manner.

- Staff Reporter