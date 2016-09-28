In solidarity:Government school teachers during a protest under the Surajmal Stadium metro station on Tuesday.— Photo: R. V. Moorthy

Victim had sent adverse report on their conduct and attendance, say police

Two students accused in the Nangloi murder case, where a teacher was stabbed to death inside a government school here on Monday, have been arrested. One of them is a minor and the other is just over 18.

Joint Commissioner of Police (South Western Range) Deependra Pathak said on Tuesday that the minor boy had been rusticated twice and wanted to avenge the disciplinary action taken against him.

The fate of the other boy was also hanging in balance as the school was in the process of rusticating him as well. “It is due to this that he agreed to join the minor boy in launching an attack on their class teacher Mukesh Kumar who had sent an adverse report about their conduct and attendance,” he said.

The boy’s family, however, has contested the school’s claims on his academic record. “The two boys waited outside the school campus for sometime waiting for an opportune moment to strike. This has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed outside the premises,” said Mr. Pathak.

Staff member Vaishali said the accused allegedly demanded their school leaving certificate and went to room no. 108 where the 50-year-old victim was arranging exam papers, and stabbed him.

“The vice-principal told us that the two are friends. Both are Class XII students and are frequent absentees and indisciplined. The victim used to take steps to correct them and maintain discipline in school,” said Mr. Pathak.

Police said they would write to the JJB to treat both the accused as majors because as per the provisions of the amended Juvenile Justice Act the crime fell in the heinous category.

Rs.1 crore for kin

The Delhi government announced Rs.1 crore compensation for the family members of the government school teacher. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter to ascertain whether there was any lapse on the part of the school authorities or the hospital.

“This is a very tragic episode and the government views it very seriously. The Delhi Cabinet has decided to pay Rs. 1 crore to Mr. Kumar’s family and will support them in all possible ways,” he said.

