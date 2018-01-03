Two persons to face trial for cutting down tree

more-in

A Delhi court has directed two persons to face trial for felling a tree under provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

According to the Act, “Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of this Act or rules or orders made thereunder shall, on conviction, be punished with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to ₹1,000 or both.”

Plea by accused

The Delhi Police had probed the allegation of cutting down the tree, Neem Chameli (Alenthus), on a complaint by a forest guard of the Najafgarh range of the Department of Forest Conservation. The guard in his complaint said that he had received a complaint stating that two persons had committed the crime on a plot of land owned by them.

The police later chargesheeted the accused persons. After arguments a Metropolitan Magistrate took cognisance of it and later framed charges against them after the accused persons pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

‘No power to probe’

Later, the accused persons challenged the framing of charges against them in the court of Special Judge Harish Dudani on procedural grounds.

Counsel for the accused argued that the offence under Section 8 of the Act for which charges under Section 251 Criminal Procedure Code had been framed against the accused persons was a non cognisable offence, and the police had no power to investigate it.

Their counsel further argued that Section 31 of the Act provides that the investigation is to be conducted by a Tree Officer and the police have no power to investigate and file a chargesheet. The police have only the power to arrest the accused. They do not have the power to investigate the offence, counsel for the accused added.

Countering their submission, Additional Public Prosecutor in the case contended that the offence under Section 8 of the Act is a cognisable offence as Section 18 of it gives power to a police officer to arrest the accused without warrant in terms of Section 2(c) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Therefore, and there was no force in the submission of counsel for the revisionists, the prosecutor submitted.