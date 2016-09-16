Members of community said they had taken permission and pooled in money for sacrificing animals

: Family members of the two youths who were allegedly assaulted by suspected cow vigilantes in Outer Delhi's Kirari on Wednesday said their neighbours — Jaiveer and Virendra— had had several un-ins with the management of the Jamia Rehmania Tajvidul Quran Madrasa from where the animal remains were being taken to the dumping ground.

Qari Mohammad Luqman, the principal of the Madrasa, told The Hindu that the suspicion was based not only on past incidents, which included alleged attempts to disrupt sacrifices by the victims, but also their activities on the day of the incident.

They accused the two of conspiring the attack, and also tipping off others about the movements of Hafiz Abdul Khalid (25) and Ali Hasan (35) while they were on their way to the khatta (dumping ground) with hide, solid waste and bones.

“The two had been enquiring about what animals we were going to sacrifice since the run-up to the festival. Several Madrasa students had told us that they were subjected to questions on what animals were tied up inside and what the schedule of the sacrifice on Bakrid was. I saw Jaiveer making a call when the boys left the Madrasa,” said Mr. Luqman. The two, he alleged, were part of the mob as well.

Shadow of regret

He said that members of the community had pooled in money to perform collective sacrifices, and permission had been sought from the police for sacrificing big and small animals.

“We had sought permission from the area Station House Officer and Assistant and Deputy Commissioner (s) of Police separately (showed the copies) despite needing the approval of only one. We even filmed the sacrifices, and had no reason to bother about their objections. Still they attacked the two accusing them of cow slaughter. Perhaps, the little boy was perhaps spared as he did not have a beard or a cap,” he said.

Opposition

He alleged that once they had tried to interrupt qurbaani by coming with a mob of around 50 and claiming to be members of a political party (Shiv Sena). The situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police. back then police had provided security which prevented any untoward incident.

“Once they had raised the issue of us unfurling the tricolour at a local square, but we had brushed that aside,” said Mr. Luqman.

The police said the role of the duo was being looked into. Mr. Luqman and others also raised questions over how one Guddu, whom they described as a man with dubious credentials and hobnobbing with political groups, was the first person to inform the police about the incident, and demanded that his links with the alleged mob be probed as well.