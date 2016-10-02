Nearly two lakh new voters have been added to the electoral rolls of Delhi in the past one year.

The office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) published the draft electoral roll on Saturday and has advised voters to check their details and get it corrected, if needed.

The number of voters in Delhi this time last year was 1,32,06,740. The figure now stands at 1,33,95,455, an increase of 1,88,715 new voters despite deletions in the list due to death and other causes. The number includes 74,23,363 male voters, 59,71,263 female voters and 829 voters of third gender.

The election office is now carrying out a special summary revision of the roll and any eligible citizen attaining 18 years of age on January 1, 2017 can now apply to become a voter.

Vital information

The draft electoral roll will be displayed at more than 1,600 locations including polling station premises, offices of the concerned EROs and AEROs of the Assembly constituencies and CEO Delhi web site ww.ceodelhi.gov.in.

The addresses of the designated locations and voter centres and offices of EROs and AEROs are also available on the website.

“Voters of Delhi can check their names and other details in the draft electoral roll through SMS also by sending EPIC VoterIDNo to 7738299899 or 1950,” said an official of the electoral office.

Awareness campaign

In case any change is needed in the details, voters can submit claims and objection up to October 31 either online at the official website of CEO Delhi or at their designated locations or voter centre of Assembly Constituency. The final electoral roll will be published on January 11, 2017.

“During the current summary revision, there will be focus to maximise electoral participation among the youth, women and marginalised sections of society through special camps,” the official said, adding that enrolment camps for youths will be held in school, colleges and other institutions.