: Two youths were knocked down and as many injured when an allegedly inebriated driver hit them with his Eeco car in Mangolpuri on Thursday.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm when the victims -- Ghanshyam, Rohan, Gopal and an unidentified person -- were walking down a culvert on a drain.

Driver was speeding

Eyewitnesses purportedly told the police that the driver, Ravi, was speeding when he hit the victims.

“They were hit from the back,” said a police officer.

According to locals, the car dragged all four for around 50 metres after which Ravi sped away. Ghanshyam even tried to hold on to the chassis of the car until it was stopped by locals near the Sultanpuri crossing. Residents say that Ravi even threatened to attack them with a beer bottle if they tried to stop him.

The driver was, however, caught from the spot by locals, who thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The youths were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where Rohan and his friend were declared dead on arrival. Ghanshyam and Gopal are said to be critical. A case under sections of culpable homicide has been registered against Ravi.