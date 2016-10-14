Two juveniles, who used to steal two-wheelers for joyrides and later park them in narrow lanes of the city, have been apprehended and six vehicles have been recovered on their instance, the police said on Thursday.

The duo were apprehended while riding a stolen scooter at a barricade near Ganda Nala of I- Block in Karampura on October 11, after the police received information that they were planning to steal a two-wheeler, said DCP (West) Vijay Kumar.

“During questioning, they revealed that they had stolen vehicles for joyrides. They used to park them in narrow lanes," said the officer.

Six two-wheelers, stolen from Moti Nagar, Samaypur Badli and Rohini areas, were recovered on their instance, he said. - PTI