Two injured after car hits bike in south Delhi

more-in

Two people were injured after a car hit their bike from behind in south Delhi's Hauz Khas on Wednesday evening. The accused driver has been detained, the police said.

According to the police, Lakshya Katarmal, a student, was driving an SUV when he hit the bike-borne Kalicharan and Narayan. “The injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by the accused on an auto-rickshaw,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya.

Out of danger

The police said that the injured were out of danger but undergoing treatment. The police said that a case is being registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused will undergo medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“The offending vehicle has been seized,” said Mr Baaniya.