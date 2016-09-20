Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two passengers for trying to smuggle in 15kg of gold.

The incident occurred on Friday when an Indian national and a Malaysian national were intercepted by the customs officials.

The passengers had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in a Malindo Air flight and had crossed the customs green channel at Terminal 3 without making any declaration at the red channel.

The passengers were intercepted and diverted to get their baggage scanned through the X-ray machines.

“On detailed examination of their baggage trolley fifteen bars of gold having a market value of Rs. 4.67 crore were found concealed in layers of newspapers placed in the bucket of the baggage trolley,” a customs official said.

The passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded in judicial custody.