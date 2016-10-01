: Two men who were allegedly a part of a group that shot dead a youth at a market Ambedkar Nagar here two days ago have been arrested. “Shivam and Johnson attacked Aman after his car rammed a vegetable cart on Tuesday,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya.

CCTV footage from a camera installed in the area shows Aman parking his car next to the food stall and walking towards the group of six men standing near a meat shop. The video, which emerged on Friday, suggests that the men verbally abused Aman, following which he got out of the car. An argument ensued, during which Shivam and Johnson started beating Aman. He was pushed to the ground and kicked by all six. The footage ends with him being dragged out of the frame by the group.