Two held for armed snatchings in Delhi

more-in

The Crime Branch arrested two men of the Pasonda gang on Friday for their alleged involvement in several cases of armed snatching in Delhi-NCR.

The police said they used to target men wearing gold ornaments. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said that Rahim Chaudhary (26) and Harun (40) would shoot at the victim if they resisted.

“The accused had committed a robbery at gunpoint outside an ice-cream parlour in Rajinder Nagar. The act was caught on camera,” he said.

According to the police, Harun was apprehended from Dasna and Rahim from Pasonda village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rudrapur. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they have been previously involved in cases of robbery, theft, Arms Act and Gangster Act.

“The modus operandi of the gang was to assemble at their rented accommodation in Mustafabad, depart on two bikes and commit at least three to four snatchings,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Dr. Ram Gopal Naik.