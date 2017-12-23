Two FIRs lodged for disrupting wedding

more-in

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday registered two FIRs, including one against BJP city president Ajay Sharma, in regards to ruckus created by alleged members of a Right-wing organisation at an inter-religious wedding in Kavi Nagar.

The police said that the first FIR has been registered against 60 unidentified men after the bride’s father gave a written complaint alleging that a mob tried to enter his house forcibly and interrupt the function going on at his home on Friday evening.

“The second complaint has been lodged by the police on their own in which 13 named and 100 unknown people have been made accused,” said H. N. Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad.

“The bride and the groom are adults and have a right to marry whoever they want,” he added.

The men had allegedly converged at the venue and called the wedding an ‘anti-national act’ and a case of love jihad. The accused allegedly tried to barge into the wedding house but were stopped by the police, who later had to allegedly resort to lathicharge to control the mob.